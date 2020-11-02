Call of Duty: Warzone won’t change to Black Ops Cold War engine

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner.

Many fans are excited about a new multiplayer and zombies mode as well as an updated Warzone experience with new weapons and content. But when asked more about the upcoming title, Activision’s art lead “ShutterMunster” confirmed today on a Resetera gaming forum that there will not be an engine switch for the battle royale.

Activision Blizzard recently announced that Black Ops Cold War’s first season will release in December alongside Warzone integration. This update will add weapons and characters from the Black Ops Cold War universe into Warzone and likely change or introduce a new map. But it’s unclear how the Black Ops Cold War weapons will function in Warzone as it runs on a different engine.

Black Ops Cold War’s weapons feel significantly different than weapons in Modern Warfare or Warzone. Fans will likely be used to how the guns feel in the new title’s multiplayer mode but will have to switch to a new engine if they jump into Warzone. Activision also confirmed players can use loadouts from Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War in Warzone, despite the games having different perk and attachment systems.

Many fans are happy that Warzone will not be switching to a new engine, but they are still confused about how the Black Ops Cold War content will function in-game. Activision Blizzard will likely release more information before the game releases on Nov. 13.