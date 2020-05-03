Call of Duty: Warzone will be updated for next generation consoles

Players will be able to enjoy the popular battle royale title on their new consoles.

Call of Duty: Warzone fans will be able to enjoy the battle royale for the foreseeable future. Developers confirmed in an interview with GamerGen today the game will be updated for next generation consoles.

Narrative director at Infinity Ward Taylor Kurosaki and creative director Amos Hodge at Raven Software confirmed they plan to support Warzone for “quite some time” and fans can likely expect a port on the new consoles.

“I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available, I’m sure we’ll support them,” Kurosaki said.

This is great news for Warzone fans who were worried about the game losing support after Modern Warfare is no longer the current Call of Duty title. It also confirms there will be more options for Call of Duty players besides the annual release.

The developers also confirmed they have no plans for porting Warzone to Google Stadia at this time, but this could change in the future.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch during the 2020 holiday season but do not yet have a confirmed release date.