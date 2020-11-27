Call of Duty: Warzone streamer wins a match after dying

Sometimes in gaming, you make all the right moves and still fall to defeat.

And then there are times where you get outplayed but still somehow come out on top, which is what happened to a Call of Duty: Warzone streamer today. And it’s a thing of beauty.

In a one-vs-one in the game’s final circles, Its_Iron was driving around in a truck when the enemy called in an airstrike and knocked him down. The streamer admitted defeat with grace and honor—but it wasn’t over yet.

Since Its_Iron had a Self-Revive Kit, he was still technically in the game. And that’s when the second half of the airstrike came in and demolished the enemy who called it in. Then, the victory screen popped up for Its_Iron.

“What a play,” he said. “Good stuff. Good stuff. Can’t even be upset at that one, heck of a play. I never even saw him call in the thing either. Never even saw it—I won? No. He killed himself with the airstrike?”

Its_Iron didn’t even know what happened at first until his chat pointed out to him that he won, in between messages of laughter and disbelief.

Even after getting the W, Its_Iron was humble, saying his opponent “deserved that” after the play. Whether he deserved it or not didn’t matter in the end, though, as the Warzone star racked up his 2,470th win.