Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates

Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.

Since then, two more new Call of Duty games have been released and shaken the game up with new maps, weapons, and operators. The formula looks to continue into the future, although the Warzone we know may be coming to an end.

A new Warzone experience, dubbed Warzone 2 or Warzone 2.0, is coming before the end of 2022. This means the final season of content in Warzone is upon us, and it will all be wrapping up within a few months.

Here’s all the information about when Warzone’s seasons took place.

Warzone final season start and end date

The final season of Vanguard and Warzone begins on Aug. 24. After some downtime, both games will go live with a new battle pass that includes new weapons, operators, and dozens of cosmetic rewards.

Season five will likely end whenever the first season of Modern Warfare 2 begins, which could coincide with the launch of the new Warzone experience, rumored to begin on Nov. 16, 2022, which is a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 releases on Oct. 28.

But the important takeaway to know is that once this battle pass is finished, new content for Warzone and Vanguard is likely coming to an end.

All Warzone seasons start and end dates

The Modern Warfare era Season Start Date End Date MW 1 Dec. 3, 2019 Feb. 11, 2020 MW 2 Feb. 11, 2020 April 7, 2020 – Mar. 10, 2020 Warzone released MW 3 April 7, 2020 (first Warzone season) June 10, 2020 MW 4 June 10, 2020 Aug. 4, 2020 MW 5 Aug. 5, 2020 Sept. 28, 2020 MW 6 Sept. 29, 2020 Dec. 16, 2020 The Black Ops Cold War era BOCW 1 Dec. 16, 2020 Feb. 25, 2021 BOCW 2 Feb. 25, 2021 April 21, 2021 BOCW 3 April 22, 2021 (Verdansk 1984) June 16, 2021 BOCW 4 June 17, 2021 Aug. 12, 2021 BOCW 5 Aug. 13, 2021 Oct. 6, 2021 BOCW 6 Oct. 7, 2021 Dec. 7, 2021 The Vanguard era V 1 Dec. 8, 2021 (first Warzone Pacific season) Feb. 13, 2022 V 2 Feb. 14, 2022 April 27, 2022 V 3 April 27, 2022 June 22, 2022 V 4 June 22, 2022 Aug. 24, 2022 V 5 Aug. 24, 2022 TBD

This year, a new era begins with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.