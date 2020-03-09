Call of Duty: Warzone reportedly shares progression with Modern Warfare

Owners of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have their Battle Pass progression unified with the upcoming Warzone mode, according to Charlie Intel.

Playing through Warzone matches will give you XP and that XP will rank up your season’s Battle Pass if you also own Modern Warfare. If you don’t own Modern Warfare but play Warzone, you’ll have the same season two battle pass, though.

This just means that free-to-play Warzone players will be smack dab in the middle of the season two Battle Pass when the mode goes live tomorrow and they can earn progress in it by playing the game.

Players who own both Warzone and Modern Warfare will “have access to some additional cosmetic content,” according to Charlie Intel. This includes season one Modern Warfare content that free-to-play Warzone players won’t be able to access, for example.

For those who want to buy skins, Call of Duty Points will also transfer between both games. There won’t be any gameplay differences for free-to-play owners, however. The only differences will be cosmetic to maintain a fair playing field.

Warzone goes live tomorrow, March 10 and will be free-to-play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.