Call of Duty: Warzone players figured out how to spawn pre-game lobby weapons in actual matches

Call of Duty: Warzone players have found a way to take weapons from the pre-game lobby into an actual match. The exploit gives players an unfair advantage early in the game while their enemies are scrambling to find a gun.

A Warzone player explained how to perform the exploit, which seems easy to recreate. All players need to do is drop their weapon in the pre-game lobby at the last second before the timer hits zero. If done correctly, the guns can be found at the same location they were dropped in the actual match.

TimTheTatman and Symfuhny replicated the exploit in a match yesterday and immediately dished out massive damage on enemy players. Several Call of Duty YouTube channels have also covered the glitch, which means it’ll likely be a major problem soon.

Weapons in the Warzone pre-game lobby are blueprint variants that have a variety of attachments. Most of these weapons are viable in the early stages of a match and can allow players to dominate their enemies. Players spawn in with a new set of weapons each time they die in the pre-game lobby, so they could potentially keep dying until they’re satisfied with the guns they want to take into the game.

The exploit isn’t listed on the Infinity Ward Trello board yet, so it’ll likely be in the game for the foreseeable future.