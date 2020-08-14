Call of Duty: Warzone players discover a Specialist Bonus that appears in the secret Stadium room

Call of Duty: Warzone players have found another unique item that spawns in the secret room in Stadium. After finding all three key cards and opening the final door, it’s possible to find a hidden Specialist Bonus item that grants all perks to the player who picks it up.

Season five opened the Stadium for players to explore, but it also added a secret room on each floor. Players need to find a keycard on each level of the Stadium to open up a corresponding door. Each room contains loot for players to enjoy, but they also have a computer screen with a random code.

Players discovered that the three computers revealed a code for a fourth secret room on the top level of the Stadium, which contains a secret Weapon Blueprint, high tier loot, and other unique items that can’t be found anywhere else. One of these particular items is called the Specialist Bonus, which gives players every perk in the game while they’re alive.

The Specialist Bonus gives players every class perk and every weapon perk for both weapons they have equipped. This provides a significant advantage in gunfights and can easily help a team win a match. The secret room where the Specialist Bonus appears is difficult to unlock, so don’t expect to see the item in every game.

Other items that can be found in the room include a Juggernaut suit and durable gas masks that take longer to break. It’s unclear how often each item spawns in a game, but the room always guarantees high-quality loot.