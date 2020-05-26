Call of Duty: Warzone players are seeing bandages when applying armor plates

Call of Duty: Warzone players are encountering an odd glitch when using armor plates after the latest update.

A player was applying armor plates when they interrupted the animation to climb a ladder. When they reached the roof, a new animation started which showed the player applying bandages to their arm. There are currently no bandages in Warzone, so the player was confused about what they were seeing.

Other players confirmed the same glitch has happened to them since the latest Warzone update and that it might be the remnants of a removed feature. One player explained that Warzone originally had manual healing that required players to use bandages. The feature was cut after playtesters responded negatively to the concept and automatic healing was added instead.

Some players agreed with this explanation but are still confused on why the animation is now appearing in the game. Some believe it is an upcoming feature that will be added to the classic Battle Royale mode or some other classic mode. Others think it is just an old removed feature that is appearing as a bug when the armor plate animation is interrupted.

Another theory suggests that Infinity Ward will add bandages in the future to keep the game fresh, but a drastic change to one of the most important game mechanics is unlikely.

Players will have to wait and see if bandages make their way into Warzone or if they are just an old piece of cut content.