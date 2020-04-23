Call of Duty: Warzone player survives storm by eliminating enemies

The gas in Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most frustrating ways to die. It deals heavy damage to players and is almost impossible to survive in for an extended period.

But one player managed to survive in the gas by using the health regeneration feature after eliminating an enemy.

The player encountered a full enemy team while they were trying to outrun the storm and were forced into a firefight. They took out two of the enemy players before getting hit by the storm and continued to try to make it to safety. The player had a gas mask, which bought them some time. But they still had a long way to go before making it out of the circle.

The player managed to catch up with another enemy and knocked them down and refilled their health. The player realized that eliminating enemies would be their only chance of making it out of the circle as each kill refilled their health. They kept running and encountered another player trying to escape the gas and swiftly eliminated them.

The player finally reached the edge of the storm and started to take fire from another player. They hit an impressive sniper shot, which killed the enemy and refilled their health right before it hit zero. The last kill bought them enough time to get out of the circle and allowed them to flank an enemy who was also running from the circle and trying to heal. The player used the health regeneration feature to their advantage and got lucky with all the other enemies fleeing for their lives.

A lot of players are unaware that their health refills after a kill in Warzone since they usually aren’t relying on this feature to survive. This player showed just how effective the feature can be, though. It might save your life the next time you’re in a pickle.