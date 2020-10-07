Call of Duty: Warzone player sent to Gulag at beginning of match

The Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t a place that many players want to see during a match. Players must win a one-vs-one fight to make it back into the game or they’ll be stuck spectating their teammates until they have enough money to buy them back.

But recently, one player was unlucky enough to be sent to the Gulag at the beginning of a game despite not dying yet.

The player shared a clip of their interesting experience, which began in the pre-game lobby. They waited with their teammates for the match to begin, but when the standard plane animation was supposed to start, the Gulag introduction video played instead. The player still dropped into the match normally after the short clip finished, however.

Despite everything seeming normal, the player was dropped into a one-vs-one Gulag fight just as they were about to hit the ground. Luckily, they were able to win the fight and rejoined their teammates, but they used their one Gulag trip for the match.

Other players confirmed that the same glitch has happened to them and they were forced to fight their way back into the game. Some players have experienced spawning at random locations on the map instead of dropping from the plane, which is significantly better than being sent to the Gulag.

It’s unclear what causes this glitch to occur or if it’s an issue affecting all platforms. Don’t be surprised if you end up in the Gulag quicker than usual in your next Warzone match.