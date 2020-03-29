Call of Duty: Warzone player gets satisfying revenge on player who sent them to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone can easily tilt players in a variety of ways, but one of the most frustrating aspects of the game is being killed by an unseen or distant enemy. One Warzone player got their revenge on a similar enemy by swiftly escaping from the Gulag and returning to the battlefield to hunt their opponent down.

A player uploaded a clip of their encounter with an enemy player in Warzone today. The player was eliminated by the enemy and sent to the Gulag, but not before they memorized their gamer tag. The player swiftly won their one-vs-one and was dropped back into the action.

The player landed on the roof of a building near where they were originally killed. They watched as the player who killed them looted their body and took fire from a nearby sniper. The player sneaked up behind the unsuspecting sniper and pulled of an execution. After brutally killing the sniper, the player took their loadout and prepared to deal with the enemy who sent them to the Gulag.

The enemy player tried to escape in a vehicle, but the player was not willing to let them get away. They used the sniper rifle from the enemy they executed and hit an incredible head shot on the fleeing player. The player pulled off one of the most satisfying acts of revenge that most players wish they could do daily.