Call of Duty: Warzone player blows up 2 vehicles with one C4

Vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone can be used for transportation or as weapons in the right hands. Players using vehicles to run over enemies has become a standard part of the game, leading players to start using explosives as counter devices. One player showed how useful C4s can be against vehicles by taking out two of them with a single C4 charge.

A Warzone player was stuck in a hanger with his teammates while two enemy players circled the building in vehicles. The player had no explosive weapons and only one C4 charge to use against the enemies, so they had to make the most of it.

The two vehicles circled to the back side of the hanger and attempted to drive into the building to eliminate the player’s team. The player managed to throw their C4 charge just before the vehicles crossed paths and were close enough for one blast to kill both enemies.

The player detonated their C4 at the perfect time and blew up both vehicles with ease. The player’s team proceeded to loot the enemy bodies and move onto the next team in the area.

Despite the ongoing debate on the effectiveness of C4s in the Warzone community, all can agree the clip is satisfying and impressive to watch.