Call of Duty: Warzone PC system requirements

Call of Duty’s new standalone battle royale, Warzone, features a giant 150-player map, vehicles, two game modes, and cross-platform. It’s free-to-play and it releases worldwide today.

If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty series, or you’re simply sick and tired of Fortnite and Apex Legends, Warzone is the game for you. It has a similar look and feel compared to its battle royale counterparts, but it also has its own unique features.

Warzone is bigger—in almost every way possible—and (maybe) better than what’s available on the market. In fact, it’s so big that it may take up a whopping 101 GB of storage if you don’t own Modern Warfare.

If you’re wondering if your PC is up to scratch and can handle Warzone, look no further. Here’s the full list of PC system requirements for the game.

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB

DirectX 12.0

Recommended specs