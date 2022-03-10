Call of Duty: Warzone mobile is in development

A mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in development, meaning fans will be able to enjoy the exciting battle royale on the go sometime in the future.

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale experiences on the market, featuring the iconic Call of Duty gameplay in a new genre. Thousands of players enjoy the title on consoles and PC, and the game has consistently received updates since its launch. Mobile players can expect the same opportunity in the future as Activision revealed today a mobile version of the game is being developed.

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



More Information Here: https://t.co/3C39S1ITeI pic.twitter.com/J0rOw5W7eO — Activision (@Activision) March 10, 2022

Warzone‘s mobile game is still early in development as the announcement also revealed the company is hiring for multiple positions. The available jobs range from network programmers to product manager, meaning there are plenty of opportunities for interested parties to join the team.

Call of Duty players can already enjoy Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games around that provides a surprisingly fun and smooth experience. Hopefully, Warzone on mobile can provide the same amount of fun while maintaining the intense gameplay from its console and PC versions.

Other mobile battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile already exist, and mobile players would likely enjoy another title. Mobile games make up a significant portion of the gaming community, and continuing to expand into the market is an excellent idea for any series.

It is unclear when Warzone mobile will be finished, but it likely won’t be anytime soon.