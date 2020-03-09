Call of Duty: Warzone matches have funny “In Memoriam” credits post-match

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to take the gaming world by storm tomorrow with its two modes and huge map. But one of the coolest new features in the game might just be what happens after a match ends.

Once the dust is settled and a victor is crowned, “In Memoriam” credits will begin to run featuring the names of every player who played in the game and lost.

#Warzone has an 'In Memoriam' section at the end of a match of the people who died over a cutscene of the winning Trios getting evac'd out of Verdansk in a helicopter with individual player spotlights. LUDICROUS BUDGET. pic.twitter.com/s6nPt3HIIf — Robet 🍔 (@RobMcDUK) March 9, 2020

The credits will also run over a video of the winning team evacuating Verdansk victoriously. Each player on the team will get their own time in the spotlight, showing off their gamertag in all its glory.

This is an incredible and unique addition to the battle royale genre and one that many players will likely bask in when they pick up a victory in Warzone.

As noted in the tweet above, this is some serious high-budget stuff that only a publisher like Activision can pull off for its battle royale game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play and launches on March 10 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.