Call of Duty: Warzone duo recreates campaign-like double execution on camping snipers

Seemingly every Call of Duty campaign has at least one moment during a stealth mission where the player character and their squadmate (usually someone like Captain Price) sneak up on unsuspecting enemies and take them out in sync. And it’s always awesome.

Two Warzone friends were playing a match recently when they were presented with a unique opportunity to recreate one of those awesome campaign moments and they executed it flawlessly—emphasis on “executed.”

The duo was moving quietly through the hills when they noticed a pair of snipers in front of them, prone and preoccupied. That’s when they moved in to strike in unison like vipers from within the tall grass.

Seen from both players’ perspectives in the video above, they silently approached the campers from behind and were able to pull off the double execution flawlessly.

The snipers were completely caught off guard. Before one could even call out to the other that he was being executed, they were both dead and headed to the Gulag or a new game entirely.

Bravo Six went dark and came out on top. This duo should be offered roles in the next Call of Duty campaign.

Season four of Modern Warfare is scheduled to start on June 3.