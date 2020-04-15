Call of Duty: Warzone devs considering adjustment of cash drop rate based on playlist

The price of loadout drops in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a point of contention since the game released last month, and it continues to be a fluid situation.

Right now, a loadout drop costs $10,000, regardless of whether you’re playing Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads. The price was raised to accommodate Quads, which makes sense, because four players can pool their money rather easily.

We would like to keep the prices consistent, so players won't have to memorize a bunch of different prices. We are looking into adjusting the drop rate of money based on player count instead. — Amos Hodge (@wendellwobble) April 15, 2020

But now, solo players need to amass a serious amount of cash before they’re able to buy a loadout. Luckily for fans of the battle royale, this issue is being looked into, according to a developer.

“We would like to keep the prices consistent, so players won’t have to memorize a bunch of different prices,” said creative director at Raven Software, Amos Hodge. “We are looking into adjusting the drop rate of money based on player count instead.”

It would make sense for loadout prices to be different depending on the mode. If Solo loadout drops cost around $5,000 and the price then increased for Trios and Quads alike, it could alleviate some of these concerns.