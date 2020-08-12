Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare offering new Twitch drops this week

Twitch drops have returned for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

A new sticker, calling card, weapon charm, and double weapon XP token are up for grabs simply by watching certain Twitch streamers play Call of Duty. It’s that easy.

After watching eligible streamers for one hour, you can earn the “Smoke Up” sticker. For two hours, you get the double weapon XP token. Three hours will get you the “Big Bang” animated calling card, while four hours of watching grants the “Blast Check” weapon charm.

Image via Activision

Twitch and Activision have teamed up several times to offer drops for watching Modern Warfare and Warzone, with lots of loot already rewarded throughout the past year.

The offer for these drops runs from Aug. 12 to 19. Here are the steps you’ll need to take to earn drops on Twitch:

Step one: Get a Call of Duty account

Registering for a Call of Duty account is a relatively easy process that gives you some awesome benefits. Accounts make it possible for cross-play to be enabled in Modern Warfare including Warzone. Plus, you can get the latest intel and personalized stats.

Get an account by going here. If you already have an account, you’re all set.

Step two: Link and re-link

Once you have a Call of Duty account, connect it to your Twitch account so you can start earning.

Go here to link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

If you already have a Twitch account linked, you may need to re-link. Re-linking ensures you have enabled the correct permissions so you can earn rewards.

Go here to re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

Step three: Watch and earn

Then, you’ll need to head to Twitch and take a look at the streamers who are playing Modern Warfare or Warzone in the Modern Warfare category. On drop-eligible streams, you’ll see a callout that “drops are enabled,” so you know you’re officially watching and earning. From there, click the stream and enjoy the gameplay.