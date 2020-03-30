Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare get double XP for final weekend of season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will enable double XP, double weapon XP, and double Battle Pass tier progression to celebrate the end of season two this weekend, Activision announced today.

From April 3 to 6, all of the game’s modes will be eligible for double XP. This includes multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone. So no matter what you’re playing in CoD, you’ll be earning double what you normally would.

With the season coming to an end and season three set to begin on Tuesday, April 7, this is players’ last chance to max out the Battle Pass and earn all of the 100 tiers of unlocks before the new one comes out.

Also this week, Modern Warfare is getting a new mode called Cyber Attack Pro. It’s a twist on the normal Cyber Attack mode where respawns are enabled, “creating frenetic and fast-paced gameplay.”

This weekend is a perfect time to stay inside and play Call of Duty, so make sure to earn all of the double progression while you still can.