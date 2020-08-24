Call of Duty gamers looking to get some Warzone wins early on this Monday morning are being met with sporadic server outages.

Both CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone are experiencing an outage on all platforms, according to Activision’s support website.

Screengrab via Activision

“We’re currently experiencing connectivity issues,” the Activision status page for CoD: MW says, as of 9:16am CT. “This incident is under investigation.”

At time of writing, Activision has not posted anything yet on social media about the outage. Some players are able to connect just fine, but others are met with an error screen.

This will be a busy week in Warzone, with the reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War set to take place in-game on Aug. 26. Most CoD fans likely hope there won’t be any server issues then.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.