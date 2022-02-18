Call of Duty: Vanguard’s ranked play Beta is now live

The new mode is now open for players to test their skills.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally launched its Ranked Play Beta, three months after launch and on the other side of a last-minute delay that halted proceedings yesterday.

Treyarch Studios shared the good news to social media today, confirming the long-awaited mode is now live for Vanguard players. The devs also confirmed they had resolved the “stat-breaking issue” which was responsible for yesterday’s delay.

Ranked Play Beta is NOW LIVE!



Grab the latest #Vanguard update, restart your game, and start climbing. pic.twitter.com/BTzPErLEt4 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 18, 2022

The wait wound up only being a few hours longer than expected; queues are now open. There are some limitations in this test regarding the weapons, equipment, and attachments players can take into the ranked mode.

As new content is added to the game, weapons will be evaluated to see if they’re suitable for ranked play. The ultimate judgment will come after the team decides whether they are “competitively viable” for use as part of the Call of Duty League, the title’s franchised esports competition.

Call of Duty: Vanguard originally launched late last year but this is the first time players have been able to get in on ranked play. The mode comes just days after the game launched its second season.

Now, with the new mode, live players can finally test their skills in a competitive setting against others around the globe. If you’re planning on playing ranked and want to know what weapons and other items you can use, a list can be found on the CDL website.

A list of additional restrictions was also shared by Treyarch on social media, which can be seen below.

Additional Ranked Play restrictions:



• BAR

• Cooper Carbine

• PPSh-41

• Welgun

• KG M40

• All Magazine attachments

• Pistol attachments that increase Rate of Fire

• Shrouded Sniper Proficiency

• Smoke Grenade

• Gammon Bomb

• Sticky Bomb

• Mechanic Perk

• Armory Perk — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 18, 2022

The following guns, attachments, and perks are disabled in ranked play: