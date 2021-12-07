There is a ton of new content coming to the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is gearing up to launch its very first season later this week, and in preparation, Sledgehammer Games have detailed everything new that will be coming to the game as part of Patch 1.08.

All of the changes detailed in the patch notes for 1.08 will be implemented over the next week leading up to and upon the launch of Vanguard Season One on Dec. 8.

Along with a ton of bug fixes, this update will introduce a pair of new maps to the game, including a remake of the Modern Warfare 3 classic Dome. Also included will be a new Zombies mode called Control, which pits teams of Defenders and Attackers as they swap between defending and attacking points with limited respawns.

In addition to this new content, there have been a ton of changes to gameplay, including adjustments to weapons, changes to XP rates, new perks, and general balancing.

Call of Duty: Vanguard version 1.08 patch notes

Here is a full list of all the changes and new additions as part of patch 1.008 courtesy of Sledgehammer Games’ blog.

DAY ONE

New Maps

Paradise : Medium-sized three-lane-style map featuring an underground tunnel and a hazardous weapons testing site.

: Medium-sized three-lane-style map featuring an underground tunnel and a hazardous weapons testing site. Radar: A reimagined version of Modern Warfare 3’s Dome.

New Perks

Serpentine : Slightly reduce incoming ballistic and explosive damage while Sprinting.

: Slightly reduce incoming ballistic and explosive damage while Sprinting. Intuition: Players are alerted of the presence of nearby enemies, even through walls.

New Lethal Equipment

Incendiary Grenades: Large radius grenade that deals damage to any within its range.

WEEK ONE

New Mode: Control

Take turns defending and attacking two Control points with limited respawns. Defenders must prevent attackers from capturing their zones. If a team runs out of respawns or fails to complete their objective in the allotted time, they lose the round.

NEW ZOMBIES CONTENT

New Objective

Purge: Capture the Control Runes to eradicate the Augmentors from existence.

New Covenants

Equip five new abilities with 14 total upgrades across all rarity tiers at the Altar of Covenants.

New Weapons

Wield new Season One weapons and bring Launchers into the fight via your Loadouts and the Mystery Box.

New Career Challenges

Take on a new set of Zombies Career Challenges to unlock exclusive Calling Card rewards and bonus XP.

Season One Challenges & Rewards

Complete the full set of Season Challenges to earn a unique Calling Card and XP rewards, including the Season One Master Calling Card.

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Gameplay

Did an overall pass on Mounting. Players reported issues regarding mount height and objects not appearing mountable.

Weapons

Balancing (Dec. 9) General Corrected Loadouts using 7 Round Mags so the total ammo count is divisible by 7. M1 Garand Reduced Recoil. Type 99 Reduced Aim Flinch. Reduced ADS Time. Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. 3-Line Rifle Reduced ADS Time. Kar98 Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. Sniper Attachments Hollow Points now reduce range. Top Break Using lower caliber ammo now reduces range instead of damage Shotguns Buck and Slugs Reduced ADS speed penalty. Reduced headshot multiplier. Birdshot Reduced headshot multiplier.

Gunsmith Custom Mods: players can save custom builds. Adjusted the camera position when selecting specific weapons or attachments. Players reported the weapon preview was cut off for a handful of attachments.

In-Game Bug where players would load into game with an invisible weapon has been fixed. Combat Shields now correctly display skins while stowed.

Progression and Camos XP XP rates have been increased for Snipers. 3-Line Rifle Bloodthirsty Challenges have been changed to Prone Challenges.



Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage – (Dec 9) Improves visibility by reducing full-screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.

Flamenaut Added damage direction indicators for players using Flamenaut.

Fire Bombing Run Fixed issue where players did not see where the fire VFX started, resulting in players taking damage though they were not standing in the flames.

Attack Dogs Fixed a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.

UI Performance pass on Killstreak decals to reduce flickering.



Field Upgrades

Dead Drop Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop. Charge time has been doubled.

Goliath Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly



Challenges

Fixed an issue with “Grizzled Veteran – Get X Eliminations in Hardcore Mode” not tracking properly.

Progression

Fixed bug preventing some players from unlocking reticles.

Maps

Demyansk Fixed an exploit where players could exit the map.

Oasis: Fixed exploits where players could exit the map.

Tuscan Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Numa Numa Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Shipment (Dec 9) Adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps



Clan

UI/UX Fixed a bug where player names were blank in “incoming clan requests” if the request was received while in the Clan Request menu.



Menus

Players will see a warning when equipping 2XP tokens while a global 2XP event is running.

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies.

Fixed bug resulting in “Server Snapshot Error,” where players would get kicked out of matches and into MP menus. (Dec 9)

CAMPAIGN UPDATES

Stalingrad Fixed bug where the game would crash when Polina picked up an NPC.

Battle of Berlin

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash after a cutscene.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

New Objective

Purge Purge the Augmentors from existence by capturing powerful Control Runes throughout the area. Augmentors will spawn waves of enemies as a defense mechanism as players attempt to capture the Control Runes. Survive the enemy waves and successfully capture all Control Runes within the time limit for a perfect Objective completion and bonus rewards (Max Ammo, Max Armor, and Bonus Points power-ups). Fail to capture all Control Runes before the time limit expires, and a huge horde of zombies will spawn that must be taken down to complete the Objective with standard rewards.



New Covenants

Wield five new Covenants with 14 total rarity tiers at the Altar of Covenants.

Brimstone Deal damage to nearby enemies (Rare/Epic/Legendary).

Deadshot Aiming down sights snaps the crosshairs to headshot location on enemies. Bonus damage on the first critical attack for each enemy. Removes weapon sway (Rare/Epic).

Dead Wire Stuns an enemy (Rare/Epic). Stuns an enemy and nearby enemies (Legendary).

Scrapper Gain more Salvage from pickups (Rare/Epic). Gain more Salvage from pickups and Objective rewards (Legendary).

Swift Vengeance Deal more damage the faster you move. Activates shortly after you start moving. Fire while sprinting (Rare/Epic). Activates immediately upon moving (Legendary).



New Weapons

Season One Weapons Once unlocked, players can bring in the all-new Cooper Carbine, Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, and Sawtooth Melee weapon in their Zombies loadouts at the start of Season One.

Launchers All Launchers will now be available in loadouts and in the Mystery Box in Zombies at the start of Season One.



Career Challenges

Added new Zombies Career Challenges to the Barracks with unique Calling Card and XP bonus rewards.

Season Challenges

Added 20 Zombies Season Challenges to the Barracks with unique Calling Card and XP bonus rewards to earn, including a Season One Master Calling Card for completing all 20 challenges.

Progression

Addressed an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo.

Pack-a-Punch

Addressed an issue that prevented Pack-a-Punched Shotguns with 10 Round Drums from reloading all 10 rounds in a single reload animation.

Addressed an issue that could incorrectly flag un-upgraded weapons as Pack-a-Punch Level 1.

Gameplay

Closed various exploits including out-of-map exploits.

Stability