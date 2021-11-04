Call of Duty: Vanguard players get first look at mastery camos

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released in less than 12 hours, but players can already take a peek at the new mastery camos rewarded for completing challenges in the game’s multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Call of Duty weapon camos have become one of the most iconic parts of the series. Players can decorate every weapon with unique skins unlocked by completing various in-game challenges. Some camos are harder to unlock since they require players to complete every challenge with a specific gun or all challenges for a type of weapon. Completing all of the challenges for a weapon traditionally unlocks a Gold camo, while completing all of the challenges for an entire weapon class unlocks a Diamond camo. Unlocking all Diamond camos then unlocks an ultra-rare mastery camo that most players can only dream about getting their hands on.

Call of Duty: Vanguard continues this tradition and fans can now check out the upcoming mastery camos. CharlieIntel posted short clips of the multiplayer and Zombies mastery camos today, showing fans what they can unlock. Each weapon has an unlockable Gold camo rewarded after completing all associated multiplayer challenges and the Diamond camo is awarded for completing all challenges for a specific type of weapon. Players also got a look at the new Atomic camo, which is awarded after unlocking all Diamond camos.

Another clip showed the Zombies Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether mastery camos. These are unlockable by playing the Zombies mode and are an excellent addition to any collection.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases tomorrow, Nov. 5.