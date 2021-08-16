Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced, Aug. 19 Warzone reveal date confirmed

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed in a Warzone event on Aug. 19, giving fans their first official look at the upcoming title.

Vanguard has been rumored to be the next game in the Call of Duty series, taking players back to World War II. A recent in-game teaser further cemented this theory and a leak on the PlayStation Store all but confirmed its existence. But the game was officially announced today and players can enjoy a deeper look at the new title in a Warzone event later this week.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 – 8/19

🕥 – 10:30am PT

📍 – Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The “Battle of Verdansk” live event on Thursday, Aug. 19 should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the next title and how it will tie into Warzone. Last year, the Cold War reveal event forced players to race to the Stadium for protection just in time for the new trailer. This live event will likely include a similarly exciting experience and might hint at upcoming Warzone changes.

Warzone’s Verdansk recently reverted to a 1980s version to tie into Cold War and Vanguard will likely cause the map to join the WWII era. This will likely change substantial parts of the map, which would be a nice change of pace. Fans can also expect new WWII weapons that will probably shift the meta.

The Battle of Verdansk Warzone event is scheduled to take place on Aug 19 at 12:30pm CT.