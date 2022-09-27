Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s ‘final free content update’ drops tomorrow

The Last Stand midseason update is the “final free content update” for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s adding a bunch of new content tomorrow.

Rebirth Island fans can look forward to the Resurgence Supreme game mode adding a fun twist to the popular mode. In Resurgence Supreme, ground loot is made up of epic quality or higher items. The gameplay has also been “fine-tuned for competitive gameplay,” introducing adjustments to health points and removal of “extraneous items,” among other changes. Expect the Resurgence Countdown to be increased in the mode, although the values of each action have also been doubled to “reward active play.”

You can also earn the “Resurgence Trials Victory” calling card by winning a Resurgence Supreme match with at least 15 eliminations. In addition, Warzone fans can expect the return of popular playlists, like Rebirth Blood Money and Fortune’s Keep Resurgence, throughout the rest of the season. A full list of returning playlists can be found in the official blog post.

Vanguard multiplayer fans can also expect a new map as part of the final free update: Fortress. This “post-apocalyptic Mediterranean fortress” features a chapel in the center of the map that provides an excellent view of the surrounding area. Players can explore the Upper Market and Scrapyard areas as they battle enemies across the derelict environment.

Two familiar operators are coming in the Last Stand update, too: Rorke and Seraph. Rorke was the main antagonist in Call of Duty: Ghosts, while Seraph first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops III as a cybernetic specialist. Fans can once again control these two characters by purchasing their bundles, which are launching alongside the mid-season update.

The Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 assault rifle are also coming in the Last Stand update. The Lienna 57 is perfect for mid and long-range fights and provides a stable shot while sending bullets down range. The BP50 assault rifle has a high rate of fire while also maintaining its accuracy at long ranges. But be careful not to use all of your ammo.

Players can even digitally pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to receive the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle, another iconic villain from the CoD series.

On top of all this, the midseason update is adding new store bundles for fans to enjoy. You can grab the Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Pestilence Ultra Skin Bundle, featuring two legendary weapon blueprints with Green Phlegm Tracers. Players who purchase any Four-Horsemen-themed bundle by Oct. 26 will unlock exclusive awards, including Legendary calling cards and emblems.

Players can also grab the Tracer Pack: Realm of Anubis Mastercraft Bundle for two new weapon blueprints featuring Blue Sand Tracers. Other bundles include the Pro Pack Bundle, Tracer Pack: Star Collider Mastercraft, Tracer Pack: Locust GT Reactive Mastercraft, and Calavera Weapon Bundle.

The Last Stand update goes live for Vanguard and Warzone on Sept. 28.