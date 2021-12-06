Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific road map reveals a ton of new content coming with season one

There's a lot to look forward to this week in CoD.

Activision has revealed the road map of upcoming content in season one for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s chock full of new stuff for players to sink their teeth into.

Both Vanguard and the free-to-play Warzone are being juiced up with a lot of new things to use, do, and see with the season one update, the highlight of which is the new battle royale map, Caldera.

Image via Activision

Caldera is just one part of the Warzone Pacific update, which will also add all of Vanguard’s weapons to the game, alongside a new Gulag experience, new contracts, public events, modes, and vehicles such as the World War II fighter plane.

Vanguard’s content drop includes a new 100-tier battle pass, two new maps, Paradise and Radar, and the addition of the Control game mode. The road map also teases new perks and a new lethal equipment.

The new weapons coming in season one are the Cooper Carbine, Sawtooth, Katana, Gorenko Anti-Tank rifle, and the Welgun, which will be added in-season. Of course, several in-game store bundles will also be made available to further customization for players.

Zombies players will be happy to see more content coming their way, too, in Vanguard. The mode will receive a new objective, new Covenants, new weapons, new challenges, and even within the season.

Season one in Vanguard and Warzone begins on Dec. 8.