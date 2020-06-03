Call of Duty titles are on sale for PS4’s Days of Play

PlayStation’s Days of Play sale is here and it features marked-down prices on the latest Call of Duty games, including Modern Warfare.

Three games are discounted in the sale, with the CoD: MW Battle Pass Edition marked down to $63.99. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are also cheaper than usual.

Screengrab via PlayStation Store

The discount on Modern Warfare is a solid pickup for anyone who hopped into this year’s CoD with the free-to-play Warzone and is looking to upgrade. The full MW game includes Warzone, multiplayer, Spec Ops, and an enjoyable campaign experience.

Arguably the best deal of the bunch is MW2 Campaign Remastered. Usually seen for $20, it’s marked down to $15 for a 25-percent off deal. The classic campaign was re-released with upscaled visuals in March.

Last year’s Black Ops 4 is also marked down. That game offers no campaign, but it does include multiplayer, Zombies mode, and the battle royale Blackout.

You can find all of the games on sale on the PS4’s PlayStation Store or on the PS Store website.