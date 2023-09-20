Call of Duty players aren’t getting their hopes up for MW3 Zombies after initial reveal

Activision revealed Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode in a cinematic trailer published on Sept. 19. Yet the community remains extremely cautious after the disappointing Zombies experience in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

According to the Call of Duty blog post, MW3 Zombies will be: “an open-world, player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experience shared with other squads, along with a number of special story missions.”

The description makes it feel like the DMZ with a few extra steps. You will encounter other friendly player squads and complete objectives on a large map. The post mentions that zombies won’t be the only enemy, as you will also fight the Terminus Outcomes PMC that works for Victor Zakhaev.

The new format sounds enticing, but the community isn’t holding its collective breath. “After the horrific nightmare of Vanguard, I’m 100% just gonna wait for reviews and the community consensus,” one fan wrote on Reddit. Players are also wary thanks to the common perception that MW3 looks like a glorified MW2 DLC.

The round-based format of Zombies was loved in many older games, so I understand the skepticism. Despite that, players still seem to be excited about the MW3 Zombies story.

What makes Zombies‘ storylines fun is how surreal they can be, from the mystery box to demons and otherworldly powers. And all that chaos will feature our favorite characters from the core story like Soap, Laswell, and Ravenov.

There’s no gameplay footage of the mode yet. MW3 Zombies will be available at the launch on Nov. 10, when we’ll all get to see how good the revamped mode actually is.

