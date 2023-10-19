Call of Duty players are begging for transparency over how SBMM works

Skill-based matchmaking, or SBMM, is a controversial topic in the Call of Duty community, with countless conspiracy theories and extreme solutions to combat SBMM and EOMM (engagement-optimized matchmaking). But the truth is out there somewhere and CoD players are hungry to hear it.

Redditors in an r/CallofDuty thread openly discussed the SBMM system and how it negatively impacts their gameplay, from claims of added latency to players with higher K/D to modifying the hit box register, manipulating accuracy and precision in every bullet. This punishing process is one backed by Activision-filed patents, demonstrating the level of difficulty high K/D players have in lobbies compared to the rewarding procedure in place for lower K/D players.

Co-founder of Sledgehammer Games, Michael Condrey, addressed SBMM in 2015 with CoD’s Advanced Warfare. This post confirms the priority placed on player connection above all else. Since Advanced Warfare, official announcements or explanations on SBMM have not been released.

But the player connection priority is an issue in itself. Redditors and content creator Expel explained the use of VPNs to counter SBMM and EOMM as matchmaking would inevitably put players in ping-based lobbies so they don’t quit the game too soon.

Redditors addressed the alleged method of reducing aim assist for highly skilled players. Evidence backs up this claim in a 2017 patent where FIG. 3B, seen in the image below, shows both an added difficulty to aim for high K/D players and an advantage given to low K/D players .

Image via Methods and Systems for Incentivizing Team Cooperation in Multiplayer Gaming Environments at patents.google.com

To combat this disadvantage given to high K/D players, their only option is to destroy their K/D to be placed in lower-skilled lobbies temporarily and grind back up to their skill level. This is the so-called balance that players are creating in countless CoD games that divide players into lobbies that dictate who is the best and worst.

The question remains: Would the playerbase still buy the game if they knew these SBMM patents were implemented into CoD since 2015? As a counterargument to CoD’s SBMM, original poster cmndr_spanky believes “people would know how to beat it” if Activision were transparent about its processes.

But for those who are trying to beat the matchmaking formula, the cruel cycle of wondering repeats with every new CoD release. As cmndr_spanky questions: “Am I getting better at this game, or is SBMM just fucking with me?”

About the author