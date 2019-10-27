Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Savannah Error Code explained

Bugs, errors, and other connection issues are nothing new to big multiplayer games, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is seemingly not immune to the trend.

One of the most common errors popping up is a simple message that alerts players that the game failed to connect to a friend’s online session. This status is labeled as “SAVANNAH.” Like most early issues, there are a few solutions that might work—but there’s no sure-fire way to resolve the problem yet.

The full error code provides a good base for what is causing the overall error to pop up when players try to connect to a friend’s lobby.

“Unable to join game session, the host cannot be joined or gameplay is paused. Status: SAVANNAH,” the error code reads.

Should the Savannah code pop, the first thing you should check is which version of the game you are currently playing on. There might have been an update pushed recently that you need to download to play the most recent patch.

If you or your friend don’t have the latest update installed, the game won’t allow you to connect to the online servers since your copy of the game would try to use some of the data differently. You won’t be able to join the normal matchmaking lobby either, but Savannah will only pop up when you are trying to party up with a friend.

On PC, once you open Battle Net, CoD should automatically ping the servers to check for updates and alert you if there is something you need to download before playing the online modes in the game. If the game doesn’t do so when you launch the app, visit the options menu to manually check for updates.

Consoles are a little more tedious. Players will need to manually check if the platforms don’t automatically start downloading.

On Xbox One, players need to go to the updates menu in the Manage Game tab, while the PlayStation 4 will require its users to find the game’s icon and click the options button before selecting Check For Updates. Both options should prompt downloads for any updates that you could have missed.

This should solve the Savannah problem unless something is faulty with the Modern Warfare servers.