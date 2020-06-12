Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is free this weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is hosting a free-access multiplayer weekend—and it’s live right now.

For those who have enjoyed Call of Duty: Warzone’s free battle royale mode, this free-access weekend can give you a taste of what the rest of the game has to offer. It includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Gunfight modes on 12 of the game’s maps.

Image via Activision

The free maps available to all players this weekend are Scrapyard, Hardhat, Shoot House, Shipment, and Rust—basically all of the smaller, close-quarters maps and the two newest ones.

If regular multiplayer deathmatches aren’t your thing, a bunch of three-vs-three Gunfight maps are also available, including Trench, Aisle 9, Bazaar, Speedball, King, Shipment, and Rust.

When playing the free multiplayer, progression across the season four battle pass, weapon unlocks, camo progress, and more will all carry over to Warzone and the full game if purchased.

The free weekend is live now and lasts until 12pm CT on June 15.