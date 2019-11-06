Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update “rolling out over the next few days”

Infinity Ward has started to tease Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s next highly-anticipated update—and it could be coming very soon.

Infinity Ward’s senior communications manager Ashton Williams posted a tweet this morning with some details about what to expect in the next patch, as well as when to expect it. She teased that it should be coming in the “next few days” if all goes according to plan.

Ashton Williams on Twitter Pending any unexpected issues, we’ve got an update rolling out over the next few days that improves stability across all platforms, fixes bugs, weapon tuning, footsteps, claymores, and more.

Bug fixes, weapon tuning, footsteps, Claymores, and stability were all mentioned by Williams. These are just a few of the current concerns in the CoD community following MW’s release.

Claymores are a big topic of discussion among players since they’re rampant and dominant in public matches. The 725 shotgun has also been very popular, and Williams confirmed that it’ll be tweaked “if testing goes well.”

There have been several minor updates to Modern Warfare since its release on Oct. 25, but it seems like this update will be a substantial one, tackling a number of community concerns all at once.

Modern Warfare was the No. 1 game on the PlayStation Store in October, despite it only releasing in the final week of the month. But for now, players are holding their breath and waiting for this next big update to help make the game even more successful and enjoyable.