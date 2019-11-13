Users report Call of Duty: Modern Warfare server issues

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players in Europe and on the East Coast of the U.S. are experiencing server issues today.

Users are reporting the error code 65536, which relates to server problems on Infinity Ward or Activision’s end. Neither company has commented on the recent issues yet.

Related: How to check Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s server status

There’s been a spike in reports today, with 82 percent of the issues referring to server connectivity. Another 17 percent is experiencing issues with log-in services, but the Call of Duty website is functioning, according to DownDetector.

Most of the issues are located in Europe. But there are several reports coming from the East Coast of the U.S. and minor reports in the midwest and West Coast.

In order to prevent user connection issues, players can use a wired connection, testing the connection speed, limit other bandwidth-heavy applications, and restarting the router could fix some user connection problems.

The first-person shooter has been a hit release for Activision. Three days after its launch on Oct. 25, Modern Warfare topped over $600 million in sales, making it the best-selling CoD game for PC and the most digitally pre-ordered game on PS4, according to Forbes.

Update Nov. 13 9:44am CT: The servers are starting to come back online following the disruption. Players can restart their consoles and the servers should be back online.