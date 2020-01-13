Call of Duty: Modern Warfare playlist update adds Gunfight Trios, Double XP weekend

Activision has outlined this week’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare playlist update and it features the addition of a new three-vs-three variant of the popular Gunfight mode.

Gunfight Trios is exactly what it sounds like. It’s Gunfight on the same small maps with random loadouts at the beginning of each round, but it now features two teams of three. Gunfight Trios will be in its own playlist and won’t replace the normal Gunfight playlist.

This week also marks the return of both Cranked and Drop Zone. In Cranked, players earn speed and perks with successive kills but must get a kill within 30 seconds or they explode. For Drop Zone, killstreaks are earned by securing and holding objectives where care packages will drop in.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. This weekend, Infinity Ward will activate both Double XP and Double Weapon XP. The XP boosts begin on Jan. 17 at 12pm CT and end on Jan. 21 at 12pm CT.

With Cranked and Drop Zone being added in, this likely means that the current special playlists Shipment 24/7 and Gunfight one-vs-one will be swapped out.

The new playlist update goes live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tomorrow, Jan. 14.