Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are frustrated with visibility issues on Azhir Cave map

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have noticed that there are visibility problems in one of the game’s most unpopular maps, Azhir Cave.

A Reddit post shows a player seemingly getting taken down by a completely invisible enemy. After further inspection, the enemy player is there but is basically impossible to see thanks to the darkness and shadows in the cave.

Sometimes its literally impossible to see your enemy. This needs to be fixed asap.

Call of Duty is a highly competitive and tactical game as it is, so an issue like this where your enemy is nearly invisible could quickly become a problem.

The Reddit user who posted this video isn’t the only player who’s faced this issue, as evidenced by the replies to the thread. But Azhir Cave is also maligned as one of the least-liked maps in a game where map design is one of the top complaints, so this only exacerbates the issue.

For now, it seems like players will just need to adjust their brightness when playing Azhir Cave and then readjust it after the game unless they want to die to phantoms.