Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC players are experiencing crashes after 1.07 update

Last week’s 1.07 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brought on a bunch of welcome changes to the FPS title. But it’s also apparently created problems for players of the PC version.

A Reddit thread sparked discussion about the PC version of Modern Warfare crashing since last week’s 1.07 update. While playing, the game will suddenly crash and a pop-up message will appear, saying “Fatal Error: Dev Error 6178.”

Imagine paying $60 for a AAA game and not being able to play it. Constant crashes every single game since 1.07. PC: Dev Error 6178

The comments in the thread were filled with players who had possible fixes for the error, including lowering textures to medium or setting a lower frame rate. But many players said nothing is helping them at all.

One user said that they get taken directly to their desktop without any error message at all. Many others said that the game crashes after five or 10 minutes no matter what.

Regardless of potential fixes, lowering settings is probably just a temporary solution. If there’s a severe crashing issue, it’ll need to be fixed by Infinity Ward. So far, the game’s developer hasn’t commented on this topic.

Modern Warfare is the first Call of Duty game to feature true crossplay between all platforms. But PC players may be sitting out games with their friends for the time being until this error is fixed.