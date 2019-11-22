Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nov. 22 update full patch notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back with its second patch this week.

Infinity Ward’s FPS blockbuster has had mixed reviews since its release last month, with players complaining of bugs, weapon imbalance, and performance issues.

The latest patch should help to alleviate some of the sourer aspects of the game, giving the player base hope for the future. Here are today’s patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

General

Fix for a bug where a player could spawn without a character model when spawning in on a friendly vehicle.

Fixes for various exploits across all maps and modes.

Fix for an issue where copying an opposing player’s loadout was also copying their killstreaks.

Fix for the After-Action report not displaying newly acquired awards.

Fix for player rank icons not appearing on the scoreboard.

Shortened the amount of time an execution animation plays.

Accessibility: Added the option to Always Sprint

Footsteps: Adjusted volume and sound type played for crouch walk and walking while Aiming Down Sights.

Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled.

Fix for nameplates being visible in a certain location on Piccadilly.

Updates to the obituary (killfeed); removed “Avenged” and “Save Player”, play of the game owner, and player rank increases.

Fix for players being able to join a match even though they’ve been blocked.

Private Match

Added the option to disable the spawn camera.

Fix for a bug where the ‘Starting Flags Captured’ private match option was not functioning as intended.

Fix for the bomb screen appearing blank when defusing or planting the bomb in Search and Destroy with Realism enabled. Added bomb carrier indicator.

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where selected killstreaks would revert to the previous selection mid-match.

Fix where players using the Shield Turret killstreak could see through smoke at certain angles with the side panels of the turret.

Call of Duty League

Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled

Thermal scopes are now able to see through smoke grenades.

Added the option to disable the spawn camera.

Fixed an issue where the mount interaction prompt was disappearing when planting or diffusing the bomb in Search and Destroy.

One Life Mode Fixes

Fix for camera getting stuck on the death location when transitioning to spectate.

Fix for the weapon not animating when sprinting at the beginning of the round.

Infantry Assault Vehicle

Reduced damage radius and lethality of the turret.

Progression/Challenges/Missions Fixes

Cleaned up and updated descriptions for various challenges.

Officer Challenge: “Heads Up.”

“Destroy Vehicles with Launchers.”

“Doing Work.”

“Aggression.”

“Expert Gunsmith.”

“One Trick Pony.”

Lethals/Tacticals

Fix for Decoy Grenade showing a red blinking light for both allies and enemies.

Slightly brightened the player outline when using the Snapshot Grenade.

Single Player

Fix for a bug that could cause an error when selecting a mission.

Perks

Spotter: perk was not marking equipment, Field Upgrades, or Killstreaks through walls in FFA. Fix for Spotter perk not marking UAVs and slightly brightened outlines.

E.O.D: Fix for players losing HUD elements after hacking an enemy claymore in certain scenarios.

Fix for the “Quick Fix” perk not giving faster regeneration when earning kills with the throwing knife.

Fix for the “Amped” perk not stowing the Riot Shield as quickly as it should.

Weapons

Fix for rocket launcher camos not unlocking or tracking properly.

Fix for the Model 860 camos not unlocking or tracking properly.

FN SCAR 17: slight increase in ADS time, reduction to barrel and bipod grip penalties.

Fix for a white placeholder box appearing when leveling up a weapon and unlocking new attachments.

Added descriptions to all optics that have scope glint.

Fixed an issue where the P90 + FFS Ring Sight would create a scope glint.

Thermal scopes are now able to see through smoke grenades.

Fix for charms not appearing where they should on various weapons.

Leaderboards/Combat Records

Fixed a bug where selecting “All” would sometimes kick the player back to the main menu.

Added CTF and Hardpoint into Combat Records.

Audio: Voice chat options

No Effect – default voice chat. No additional effects or EQ adjustments.

Stealth Comms – Bring the immersion of the Campaign into Multiplayer with added SAS radio effects to voice chat.

Classic Chatter – Feeling nostalgic? Coordinate with your team using classic Modern Warfare radio effects.

Special Operations

Added munitions drops! After various objectives, a care package will drop to provide you with much-needed munitions!

Various exploit fixes.

Fix for an issue where players could lose functionality after using the EMP Drone in Operation Crosswind.

Fix for crashes that occur when viewing the scoreboard from the match summary.

Survival

Fix for enemies spawning out of bounds on Piccadilly.

New Features

Added an option to hide Friend requests and Party Invitations.

Added support for additional keyboard layouts on PS4.

Stability

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability.

General Fixes