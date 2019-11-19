Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch: Full notes and updates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are sifting through a wide array of emotions with Infinity Ward’s first-person shooter. The new title definitely satiates fans’ desires for a return to older iterations, but certain issues have left a bad taste in players’ mouths. While today’s patch won’t quell all those frustrations, it does address some common complaints.
Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams revealed the patch notes today. They’ll fix several annoying bugs and continue developers’ efforts to tone down the overpowered 725 shotgun.
Here are today’s patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
General Fixes
- Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin).
- CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled.
- Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks.
- Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description.
- Fix misspelling of “trophy.”
Ground War
- Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen after spawning back in.
- Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in.
Missions and Challenges
The following challenges have been fixed:
- “Infiltrator.”
- “Warrior’s Code.”
- “Aggression.”
- “Dominator.”
- “Munitions.”
- Officer progression “Launch Destroys.”
- Officer progression “Heartbreaker.”
- Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike.”
- Officer progression: “Karma.”
- Officer progression “Close and Personal.”
Weapon fixes
AUG
- Increasing close range damage.
- Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier.
725
- Small reduction to base weapon damage range.
- Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments.
- Small hips spread increased.
- Reduced effective damage at the hip.
Model 680
- Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments.
The patch is live and downloadable on all platforms.