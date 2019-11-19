Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch: Full notes and updates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are sifting through a wide array of emotions with Infinity Ward’s first-person shooter. The new title definitely satiates fans’ desires for a return to older iterations, but certain issues have left a bad taste in players’ mouths. While today’s patch won’t quell all those frustrations, it does address some common complaints.

Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams revealed the patch notes today. They’ll fix several annoying bugs and continue developers’ efforts to tone down the overpowered 725 shotgun.

Ashton Williams on Twitter Patch is live. And so are notes! https://t.co/C6Oue6ipgQ

Here are today’s patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

General Fixes

Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin).

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled.

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks.

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description.

Fix misspelling of “trophy.”

Ground War

Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen after spawning back in.

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in.

Missions and Challenges

The following challenges have been fixed:

“Infiltrator.”

“Warrior’s Code.”

“Aggression.”

“Dominator.”

“Munitions.”

Officer progression “Launch Destroys.”

Officer progression “Heartbreaker.”

Officer progression ”Precision Airstrike.”

Officer progression: “Karma.”

Officer progression “Close and Personal.”

Weapon fixes

AUG

Increasing close range damage.

Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier.

725

Small reduction to base weapon damage range.

Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments.

Small hips spread increased.

Reduced effective damage at the hip.

Model 680

Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments.

The patch is live and downloadable on all platforms.