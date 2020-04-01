Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is on sale on PSN and Battle.net

If you’re one of the over 30 million people who tried out Call of Duty: Warzone for free and want to test the full Modern Warfare experience, you’re in luck.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is 25 percent off on PlayStation Network and Battle.net right now. The sale ends on Battle.net on April 13 and April 15 for PSN.

Screengrab via Battle.net

The Battle Pass Edition is marked down to $53.99, on sale from $79.99. The Standard Edition, meanwhile, is $44.99, on sale from $59.99.

The Battle Pass Edition includes the full Modern Warfare game, including the campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops, along with 3,000 CoD Points, weapon blueprints, and three Operator packs.

Since Warzone already includes all of the Modern Warfare files, buying the full game will immediately unlock the rest of it. It’s a good deal for a sale this early in a Call of Duty’s lifespan.

You can purchase the Battle.net version here and the PSN version here.