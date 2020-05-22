Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now the fourth fastest-selling game in US history, best-selling game in 2020 so far

NPD’s report for April 2020 has been released and it revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now the fourth fastest-selling game in U.S. history.

Modern Warfare released over seven months ago, but it continues to sell incredibly well. It was the second best-selling game in April behind only Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’s also the best-selling game in 2020 and of the past 12 months.

Top 10 best-selling video games year-to-date ending April 2020, according to The NPD Group#videogames pic.twitter.com/IHkMmvlQnR — NPD Games (@npdgames) May 22, 2020

In April, Modern Warfare even beat out the high-selling buzzsaw that is the Nintendo Switch’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It’s not just the new title, either. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered released on PS4 at the end of March and on Xbox One and PC in April. In doing so, it became the seventh best-selling title of the month.

Driven by both the battle royale mode Warzone and Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, it’s clear that Call of Duty is as popular as ever. With the 2020 Call of Duty title due to be revealed in the coming weeks, there’s no end in sight to the series.

Other titles in April 2020’s top 10 include NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and MLB The Show 20.