Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gets 2 new maps this week, including MW3 classic Hardhat

Two maps are being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week, including Modern Warfare 3’s Hardhat, Activision announced today.

Hardhat was a common map in the budding days of Call of Duty’s esports scene in MW3 back in 2011. As the name suggests, it takes place in a construction site.

Image via Activision

“This map, first seen in Modern Warfare 3, is a haven for close quarters, fast-paced, and frenetic combat, but also features some longer sightlines, so a variety of loadout types can find success,” Activision said. “Re-experience Hardhat or jump in for the first time to learn the ins and outs of the map, and hopefully achieve victory in your next match.”

The second new map is a Gunfight map called Aisle 9, taking place inside of Superstore. The small map has its own playlist with “Clean Up on Aisle 9,” which is a three-vs-three playlist on the new map with Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and Domination.

Hardhat will be playable in default playlists in the game and Aisle 9 will also be integrated into the Gunfight playlist. There’s a chance either of them can pop in games starting soon.

Players can enjoy Hardhat and nothing but Hardhat in the Hardhat 24/7 playlist when it goes live soon, so there’s plenty of new stuff to play in multiplayer this week.