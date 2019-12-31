Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developers hint at improving highlighting max rank players

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare made a big change to how the series handled ranking up, but it could be getting an improvement in the near future.

In past Call of Duty games, players could enter Prestige mode after hitting maximum rank. Now, in Modern Warfare, there are seasonal ranks instead. Once a player hits the max rank of 55, they can earn an additional 100 seasonal ranks for a combined rank of 155—but then it ends there.

Joe Cecot on Twitter @MakeCodGreatA @ashtonisVULCAN I definitely think there are improvements we can make in this area.

Infinity Ward co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot responded to some concerns about this on Twitter last night and it opens up the door for some changes for max rank players.

Answering a tweet about the lack of a “true grind” in the game, Cecot said, “I definitely think there are improvements we can make in this area.” Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie replied to the tweet in the affirmative, confirming that something is in the works.

Joel Emslie on Twitter @JoeCecot @MakeCodGreatA @ashtonisVULCAN You have my axe!

Even if it’s just a simple icon, emblem, or player card to chase after, something to grind for after hitting rank 155 in a season would be welcome, especially considering how often and easy double XP is to attain.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season is due to end in about five weeks, so players can look forward to improvements and changes in season two and beyond in 2020.