Call of Duty: Modern Warfare brings back Gunfight Trios and “1v1 Me Bro” playlists

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s playlist refresh this week is all about grudge matches, focusing on small skirmishes as opposed to large-scale battles.

Tomorrow’s playlist update will add Gunfight Trios and a special “1v1 Me Bro” playlist to the game, allowing players to queue up and take on one or three other players on the game’s tinier maps.

Gunfight Trios is a special three-vs-three variant of the normal two-vs-two mode, where both teams will spawn in with random weapon loadouts on the game’s small Gunfight maps. This includes the newest map recently added to the game, Bazaar.

“1v1 Me Bro,” however, is exactly as it sounds. It’s one-vs-one on small maps and the radar is permanently on, meaning it’s all about gun skill on locations like Rust. The radar will constantly ping the location of the enemy, allowing for some sweet snipes.

Other than these playlists, it seems like it will be a quiet week in Modern Warfare. Activision’s blog post about the playlists made no mention of any new modes coming to the game, like a particular rumored battle royale mode.