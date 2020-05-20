The servers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are experiencing some issues, Activision Support has confirmed.

Players began reporting an inability to connect to the game over the past few hours and they were met by the screen shown below. Activision later confirmed on Twitter that it was aware of the problem.

Screengrab via Activision

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to connect online services. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 20, 2020

Activision Support said that it’s “actively investigating” the issue and to stay tuned for updates. For now, players who can’t connect will have to wait out the problem.

The issue isn’t for every player, however, since many are still able to connect to the game and play it just fine. It’s big enough of a problem for the publisher to acknowledge it, however.

Stay tuned for more information as the story develops.