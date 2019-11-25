Call of Duty: Modern Warfare adds 2-vs-2 Gunfight Tournament mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s intense two-vs-two Gunfight mode is getting an in-game tournament mode for a limited time.

The new beta mode just went live in-game, and it’s exactly as it sounds. Teams of two will queue up for a bracket-style tournament. It features 32 players, 16 teams, and eight rounds of play will take place before a winner is crowned.

Screengrab via Activision

If you win, you move on. If you lose, you return to the lobby. Winners are awarded with XP and “other” rewards. After winning the tournament for the first time, you can earn a “high tier” cosmetic reward as well as XP.

Since it’s a bracket-style event, players might have to wait for their next opponents’ match to end. That should be a familiar feeling for any player who matches up in Sunday tournaments.

Tournaments might take a while to complete, so players should make sure they’re in it for the long haul before they queue up. The limited-time mode doesn’t have an expiration date just yet, but now’s as good a time as any to try it out before it disappears.