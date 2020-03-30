Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered’s trophy list leaks online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has yet to be officially announced, but it’s already in the wild in certain regions of the world.

While Activision has yet to confirm its existence, the game leaked online this morning and was even released in Germany. Some players have already posted gameplay clips online and PSN Trophies has revealed the game’s trophy list.

While we wait for official confirmation and a release date, which is all but confirmed to be tomorrow, we can take a look at the list of trophies in the game found below:

Is That All You Got? – Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 Campaign Remastered.

– Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2 Campaign Remastered. Back in the Saddle – Help train the local militia.

– Help train the local militia. Danger Close – Get hand picked for Shepherd’s elite squad.

– Get hand picked for Shepherd’s elite squad. Bronze Cold Shoulder — Infiltrate the snowy mountain side base.

— Infiltrate the snowy mountain side base. Tag ’em and bag ’em – Find Rojas in the Favelas.

– Find Rojas in the Favelas. Royale with Cheese – Defend Burger Town.

– Defend Burger Town. Soap on a Rope – Storm the gulag.

– Storm the gulag. Desperate Times – Execute the plan to help the Americans.

– Execute the plan to help the Americans. Whiskey Hotel – Take back Whiskey Hotel.

– Take back Whiskey Hotel. The Pawn – Assault Makarov’s safehouse.

– Assault Makarov’s safehouse. Out of the Frying Pan… — Complete the mission in the airplane graveyard.

— Complete the mission in the airplane graveyard. For the Record – Complete the single player campaign on any difficulty.

– Complete the single player campaign on any difficulty. The Price of War – Complete the single player campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty.

– Complete the single player campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty. First Day of School – Complete ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Team Player’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Team Player’ on Veteran difficulty. Black Diamond – Complete ‘Cliffhanger’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Cliffhanger’ on Veteran difficulty. Turistas Complete – ‘Takedown’ and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’ on Veteran difficulty.

– ‘Takedown’ and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’ on Veteran difficulty. Red Dawn – Complete ‘Wolverines!’ and ‘Exodus’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Wolverines!’ and ‘Exodus’ on Veteran difficulty. Prisoner 627 – Complete ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ and ‘The Gulag’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ and ‘The Gulag’ on Veteran difficulty. Ends Justify the Means – Complete ‘Contingency’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Contingency’ on Veteran difficulty. Homecoming – Complete ‘Of Their Own Accord’, ‘Second Sun’, and ‘Whiskey Hotel’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Of Their Own Accord’, ‘Second Sun’, and ‘Whiskey Hotel’ on Veteran difficulty. Queen takes Rook – Complete ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘The Enemy of My Enemy’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘The Enemy of My Enemy’ on Veteran difficulty. Off the Grid – Complete ‘Just Like Old Times’ and ‘Endgame’ on Veteran difficulty.

– Complete ‘Just Like Old Times’ and ‘Endgame’ on Veteran difficulty. Pit Boss – Run The Pit in ‘S.S.D.D.’ and finish with a final time under 30 seconds.

– Run The Pit in ‘S.S.D.D.’ and finish with a final time under 30 seconds. Ghost – Plant the C4 in ‘Cliffhanger’ without alerting or injuring anyone in the blizzard.

– Plant the C4 in ‘Cliffhanger’ without alerting or injuring anyone in the blizzard. Colonel Sanderson – Kill 7 chickens in under 10 seconds in ‘The Hornet’s Nest’.

– Kill 7 chickens in under 10 seconds in ‘The Hornet’s Nest’. Ten plus foot-mobiles – Kill at least 10 enemies with one Predator Missile.

– Kill at least 10 enemies with one Predator Missile. Unnecessary Roughness – Use a Riot shield to beat down an enemy.

– Use a Riot shield to beat down an enemy. Knock-knock – Kill 4 enemies with 4 shots during a slow-mo breach.

– Kill 4 enemies with 4 shots during a slow-mo breach. Some Like it Hot – Kill 6 enemies in a row using a thermal weapon.

– Kill 6 enemies in a row using a thermal weapon. Two Birds with One Stone – Kill 2 enemies with a single bullet.

– Kill 2 enemies with a single bullet. The Road Less Traveled – Collect 22 enemy intel items.

– Collect 22 enemy intel items. Leave No Stone Unturned – Collect 45 enemy intel items.

– Collect 45 enemy intel items. Drive By — Kill 20 enemies in a row while driving a vehicle.

— Kill 20 enemies in a row while driving a vehicle. The Harder They Fall – Kill 2 rappelling enemies in a row before they land on their feet.

– Kill 2 rappelling enemies in a row before they land on their feet. Desperado – Kill 5 enemies in a row using 5 different weapons or attachments.

– Kill 5 enemies in a row using 5 different weapons or attachments. Look Ma Two Hands – Kill 10 enemies in a row using akimbo weapons.

– Kill 10 enemies in a row using akimbo weapons. No Rest For the Wary – Knife an enemy without him ever knowing you were there.

– Knife an enemy without him ever knowing you were there. Three-some – Kill at least 3 enemies with a single shot from a grenade launcher.

– Kill at least 3 enemies with a single shot from a grenade launcher. Target Confirmed – Instruct the Honey Badger to kill 80 enemies in ‘Exodus’.

– Instruct the Honey Badger to kill 80 enemies in ‘Exodus’. Angel Savior – Do not get your Predator Drone destroyed in ‘Contingency’.

– Do not get your Predator Drone destroyed in ‘Contingency’. Do NOT push this button – Ring the red bell in both rooms and survive the attack.

– Ring the red bell in both rooms and survive the attack. The Student Surpasses the Master – Beat BX time in ‘S.S.D.D.’.

– Beat BX time in ‘S.S.D.D.’. The Real Gun Game – Complete any mission but ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Endgame’ without reloading weapons or using melee attacks.

– Complete any mission but ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Endgame’ without reloading weapons or using melee attacks. Precognitive Paranoia – Kill Shepherd.

– Kill Shepherd. Immortal – Complete every missions without dying or reloading to a checkpoint at any difficulty.

– Complete every missions without dying or reloading to a checkpoint at any difficulty. Silent Skies – Destroy both BTRs without using Predator Drones in ‘Wolverines!’

– Destroy both BTRs without using Predator Drones in ‘Wolverines!’ Clay-more – Kill 11 enemies using Claymores in ‘Loose Ends’.

– Kill 11 enemies using Claymores in ‘Loose Ends’. Bird Hunter – Destroy 10 choppers using the Javelin Launcher in ‘Of Their Own Accord’.

– Destroy 10 choppers using the Javelin Launcher in ‘Of Their Own Accord’. Hot Potato – Destroy the helicopter using frag grenades in ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’.

– Destroy the helicopter using frag grenades in ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’. Clown in Training – The U.S. Army Rangers ain’t no place for clowns.

– The U.S. Army Rangers ain’t no place for clowns. Headbanger – Kill an enemy with the impact damage from a frag grenade to the head.

MW2 was originally released in 2009 and it had its fair share of controversy. The game’s “No Russian” mission is now infamous for its portrayal of the slaughter of innocent civilians in a Russian airport. Clips from today show the mission is still in the game, unchanged.

Stay tuned for official confirmation of MW2 Remastered.