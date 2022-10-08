Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Cast List

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here, and it’s difficult to imagine a more anticipated title for CoD. The open beta attracted millions of players. Some of them were lapsed CoD players curious to try the game named one of the most loved games in franchise history. Others were CoD lifers desperate for a new title that addressed their concerns following the lackluster response to Vanguard.

Whatever your reason for remaining curious about Modern Warfare 2, it’s clear that Activision and Infinity Ward are intent on making this CoD the biggest release in recent memory for the series. With new guns, new modes, and a host of new progression systems aimed at increasing and maintaining player engagement, the new title wants to outshine the games that came before it.

Of course, the new title also features some fan-favorite characters returning to the screen, and those characters need voices. Players who have played some of the more recent CoDs will probably recognize a few voices in trailers and gameplay, but who exactly is bringing these characters to life?

Check out the full cast for Modern Warfare 2 below.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 voice actors and cast

Captain John Price – Barry Sloane

– Barry Sloane Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick – Elliot Knight

– Elliot Knight Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley – Samuel Roukin

– Samuel Roukin Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish – Neil Ellice

– Neil Ellice Colonel Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa

– Alain Mesa Major Hassan Zyani – Ibrahim Renno

– Ibrahim Renno General Shepherd – Glenn Morshower

Fans of the series that played 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will recognize the voices behind Price, Gaz, and Soap, with Barry Sloane, Elliot Knight, and Neil Ellice reprising their roles from that game. The series also welcomes newcomers Samuel Roukin as Ghost, while Alain Mesa will play the new character Alejandro Vargas, and Ibrahim Renno similarly introduced the world to Hassan Zyani.

Finally, Glenn Morshower takes over the iconic role of General Shepherd. Morshower has appeared in multiple previous CoD titles in various roles, including the original Modern Warfare 2, but this will be the first time he voices Shepherd.