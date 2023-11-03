Do I have to start all over again?

As Call of Duty heads into its newest titles, levels will be shifted to accommodate all changes once they reach their next stage. While it might be a brutal blow to your gaming ego, losing your rank can be the best chance at a fresh start.

Plenty of games incorporate rank resets. Titles like VALORANT and Overwatch 2 were well known for their frequent resets, helping players dig their way out of low-rank limbo.

But once you head into a new game, there are lots of questions to be answered. Will cosmetics carry over? Or will I have to unlock every skin once again?

Call of Duty level reset explained

The Activision developers have gone into full detail regarding what will carry forward in Call of Duty’s next endeavor in various blog posts. For those heading to Modern Warfare 3 after hours upon hours of MW2 gameplay, there will be rank and level resets.

Your stats will be reset, and your levels will drop to their lowest yet. But, at least you’ll be able to start all over again and distance yourself from your measly 0.5 K/D ratio.

Things like skins and CoD Operators will be unlockable or transferable depending on your gaming experience. Say you’ve already been playing MW2, this means you’ll have access to all the skins you held previously.

If you’ve never played MW2, don’t expect things to be unlocked once you boot up MW3. Things will have to be unlocked like every other game in existence.

What carries over from MW2 to MW3?

You’ll keep all of this. Image via Activision

There are tons of items to carry forward from MW2 to MW3, but only if you’ve played both. If you’re heading into MW3 with tons of MW2 experience, you’ll be able to take: