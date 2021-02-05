Call of Duty League team packs now live in Black Ops Cold War

Show your support in-game with these skins.

It’s time to rep your Call of Duty League squad—new team packs are now live in the Black Ops Cold War store.

Each team's pack is $9.99 and includes a bunch of items to customize yourself in-game to show your CDL team pride. All 12 teams are represented.

Each Team Pack includes:

▪️ 2 Operator skins

▪️ Weapon camo

▪️ Watch

▪️ Sneaker-themed weapon charm

▪️ Calling card

▪️ Emblem

▪️ Weapon Sticker pic.twitter.com/50MjW4yPKv — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 5, 2021

Each pack includes a home and away Operator skin, a weapon camo, a watch, a sneaker-themed weapon charm, a calling card, an emblem, and a weapon sticker.

The skins were leaked a bit earlier in the week via an ad on Twitter that was posted a bit too early, giving fans their first look at the cosmetics. But the inclusion of other customization items is new information.

Call of Duty first started adding esports-themed skins back in 2014's Advanced Warfare with team-themed Exosuit skins. Last year, there was a set of cosmetics for the CDL's teams for its first season during Modern Warfare.

The Call of Duty League's 2021 season begins next week on Feb. 11.