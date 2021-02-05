Call of Duty League team packs now live in Black Ops Cold War

It’s time to rep your Call of Duty League squad—new team packs are now live in the Black Ops Cold War store.
Each team's pack is $9.99 and includes a bunch of items to customize yourself in-game to show your CDL team pride. All 12 teams are represented.
Each pack includes a home and away Operator skin, a weapon camo, a watch, a sneaker-themed weapon charm, a calling card, an emblem, and a weapon sticker.
The skins were leaked a bit earlier in the week via an ad on Twitter that was posted a bit too early, giving fans their first look at the cosmetics. But the inclusion of other customization items is new information.
Call of Duty first started adding esports-themed skins back in 2014's Advanced Warfare with team-themed Exosuit skins. Last year, there was a set of cosmetics for the CDL's teams for its first season during Modern Warfare.
The Call of Duty League's 2021 season begins next week on Feb. 11.