Who will strike first in the 2023 CDL season?

The first Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season has officially arrived, with all 12 CDL franchises and four qualified Challengers teams getting the opportunity to earn the first batch of CDL Points toward Championship qualification.

Major One for 2023 will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Raleigh Convention Center from Dec. 15 to 18. The 16 teams will be separated into four GSL groups with their own four-team double-elimination bracket, with the top seed from each group getting to play a Challengers team in the opening match. The two teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoff bracket.

A closer look at each group. pic.twitter.com/PnhADcWAGX — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 15, 2022

Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra, Atlanta FaZe, and Boston Breach all qualified as top seeds in their respective groups. All matches at the Major will be best-of-five, except for the best-of-seven grand finals on Sunday, Dec. 18.

First day schedule. | Image via Call of Duty League

The first official Major of the Modern Warfare 2 era begins on Dec. 15, but there was a seeding tiebreaker match between London and the L.A. Thieves on Dec. 14 that took place off-stream (won by L.A. Thieves 3-0).

Here are the results and schedule for the 2023 Call of Duty League Major One.

2023 Call of Duty League Major One results

Thursday, Dec. 15

12:30pm CT: Los Angeles Guerillas vs. NYSL

12:30pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. Florida Mutineers

12:30pm CT: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Decimate Gaming

12:30pm CT: Toronto Ultra vs. Pollodrom

2pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. LAG Academy

2pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

2pm CT: Boston Breach vs. Elevate

2pm CT: Atlanta FaZe vs. LAG Academy

This article will be updated throughout Major One, which concludes on Sunday, Dec. 18.